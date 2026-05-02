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Ronald Acuna News: On base three times in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Acuna went 2-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's win over the Rockies.

The star outfielder produced his third multi-hit performance in the last five games as he continues to tease a breakout. Acuna hasn't gone a prolonged hot streak yet in 2026, slashing .248/.360/.376 with two homers, nine RBI and 16 runs in 33 games, but seven steals in 11 attempts is at least a strong sign his knees are feeling 100 percent healthy.

Ronald Acuna
Atlanta Braves
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