Ronald Acuna News: On base three times in win

Acuna went 2-for-4 with a walk, two doubles and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Angels.

The star outfielder has had a slow start to the season, but Acuna may be finding his rhythm. He's collected five hits over the last four games, inching his slash line on the season up to .204/.310/.265 with three doubles, two RBI, three runs and two steals. Acuna's still looking for his first homer of 2026.