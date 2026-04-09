Ronald Acuna News: On base three times in win
Acuna went 2-for-4 with a walk, two doubles and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Angels.
The star outfielder has had a slow start to the season, but Acuna may be finding his rhythm. He's collected five hits over the last four games, inching his slash line on the season up to .204/.310/.265 with three doubles, two RBI, three runs and two steals. Acuna's still looking for his first homer of 2026.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ronald Acuna See More
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8Yesterday
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 72 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 72 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
-
PrizePicks MLB
PrizePicks MLB: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 27 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ronald Acuna See More