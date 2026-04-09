Ronald Acuna headshot

Ronald Acuna News: On base three times in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Acuna went 2-for-4 with a walk, two doubles and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Angels.

The star outfielder has had a slow start to the season, but Acuna may be finding his rhythm. He's collected five hits over the last four games, inching his slash line on the season up to .204/.310/.265 with three doubles, two RBI, three runs and two steals. Acuna's still looking for his first homer of 2026.

Ronald Acuna
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ronald Acuna See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ronald Acuna See More
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Dan Marcus
2 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Chris Bennett
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
PrizePicks MLB: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
MLB
PrizePicks MLB: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
7 days ago