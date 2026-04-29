Ronald Acuna News: Pair of doubles Tuesday

Acuna went 2-for-4 with two doubles, one RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Tigers.

Acuna led off the bottom of the first with a double and then doubled home a run in the third inning, getting the best of Casey Mize both times before the right-hander was lifted with groin tightness. Acuna has posted back-to-back two-hit games, as his bat is starting to heat up after an extremely slow start to the season. He's slashing .248/.360/.381 with just two homers, nine RBI, 15 runs scored, six stolen bases and an 18:26 BB:K across 136 plate appearances.