Ronald Acuna News: Picks up second steal

Acuna went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's 2-0 win over Arizona.

Acuna has two steals on three attempts this season. The star outfielder has yet to get his bat in order -- he's batting just .179 with a .528 OPS over eight contests so far, but the early slump hasn't cost him his leadoff spot. Acuna has been limited by injuries in the last two years, logging 25 stolen bases over 144 regular-season contests after posting 73 thefts on 87 attempts over 159 games during the 2023 regular season. If he can stay healthy, his power/speed combination is among the best in baseball, but Acuna has topped 120 games played just twice in the first eight years of his career.