Ronald Acuna News: Rallies Atlanta with solo shot

Acuna went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an RBI single during Atlanta's 11-5 win over Cleveland on Friday.

Acuna put Atlanta on the board with an RBI single in the third before kick-starting the team's six-run sixth inning with a solo homer off Slade Cecconi. It was Acuna's first home run of the season and first RBI since April 2 against the Diamondbacks. He has logged three multi-hit games over his last five outings and has gone 7-for-23 (.304) over that span.