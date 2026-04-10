Ronald Acuna News: Rallies Atlanta with solo shot
Acuna went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an RBI single during Atlanta's 11-5 win over Cleveland on Friday.
Acuna put Atlanta on the board with an RBI single in the third before kick-starting the team's six-run sixth inning with a solo homer off Slade Cecconi. It was Acuna's first home run of the season and first RBI since April 2 against the Diamondbacks. He has logged three multi-hit games over his last five outings and has gone 7-for-23 (.304) over that span.
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