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Ronald Acuna News: Reaches base four times in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Acuna went 2-for-2 with one double, one run scored and two walks in Monday's 4-0 win over the Athletics.

After going just 1-for-12 at the plate with zero extra-base hits and a 1:3 BB:K in Atlanta's opening series against the Royals, it was a nice rebound game for Acuna, who reached base four times and logged his first extra-base hit of the 2026 season. Acuna is slashing .214/.353/.286 across 18 plate appearances through four contests.

Ronald Acuna
Atlanta Braves
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