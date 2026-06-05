Ronald Acuna News: Running wild of late
Acuna went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's loss to the Blue Jays.
The third-inning steal was Acuna's 14th of the season, with seven of them coming in the last eight games. Over that stretch, the 28-year-old superstar is slashing .296/.472/.889 with five homers, seven runs and nine RBI as he shows signs of regaining the pre-injury form that saw him deliver 41 home runs and 73 stolen bases in a historic 2023 campaign.
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