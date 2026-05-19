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Ronald Acuna News: Scores three times in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Acuna went 1-for-4 with two walks, a double and three runs scored in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Marlins.

Making his return from a hamstring strain that sidelined him May 2, Acuna got the start at DH and made an impact as the leadoff hitter. The superstar outfielder had been showing signs of heating up prior to getting hurt, slashing .276/.394/.397 over his prior 16 games with four doubles and a homer, but with Drake Baldwin (oblique) now on the shelf, Atlanta may need Acuna to find his power stroke quickly.

Ronald Acuna
Atlanta Braves
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