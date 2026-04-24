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Ronald Acuna News: Swats second homer Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 9:38pm

Acuna went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and two walks in Friday's 5-3 win over the Phillies.

After Trea Turner hit a two-run homer in the top of the third inning, Acuna answered right back with a game-tying two-run shot of his own off Andrew Painter in the bottom half of the frame. It was just Acuna's second homer of the season and snapped an 11-game drought after it took him 14 games to hit his first of the year. He's been scuffling at the plate to begin the 2026 campaign and will carry a .235/.350/.363 slash line with two homers, eight RBI, 12 runs scored, four stolen bases and a 16:22 BB:K over 123 plate appearances into the weekend.

Ronald Acuna
Atlanta Braves
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