Ronald Acuna News: Swipes first bag since return

Acuna went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Diamondbacks.

He also struck out three times, but Acuna's pilfering of third base in the fifth inning, on the front end of a double steal with Matt Olson, was a very encouraging sign, as it was the star outfielder's first stolen base 19 games since returning from a hamstring strain in late July. If Acuna is feeling more confident in the health of his legs, he could be a lot busier on the basepaths down the stretch. On the season, he sports a .244/.350/.441 slash line with 13 homers and 16 steals in 72 contests.