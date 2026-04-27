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Ronald Acuna News: Swipes sixth bag

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2026 at 7:56am

Acuna went 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Phillies.

The steal was Acuna's sixth of the season in 29 games, albeit in 10 attempts. While it's encouraging to see the 28-year-old outfielder running more freely -- it took him 95 games to record 10 SB attempts in 2025 -- Acuna's bat hasn't gotten going yet, as he's slashing .239/.356/.358 with two homers, eight RBI and 14 runs.

Ronald Acuna
Atlanta Braves
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