Ronald Acuna headshot

Ronald Acuna News: To lead off in 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Acuna will hit in the leadoff spot for 2026, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Acuna bounced around Atlanta's batting order in 2025, leading off 43 times, batting third 46 times and batting sixth twice. He'll open the 2026 season as the team's leadoff hitter, a role which Jurickson Profar filled to end the previous campaign. Acuna, though limited to 95 games because of injury, slashed .290/.417/.518 with 21 home runs, nine stolen bases and a 71:102 BB:K across 412 plate appearances in 2025.

Ronald Acuna
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ronald Acuna
