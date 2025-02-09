Fantasy Baseball
Ronaldo Hernandez headshot

Ronaldo Hernandez News: Lands minor-league deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Hernandez signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Sunday that includes an invite to big-league spring training.

The 27-year-old spent last season at Triple-A Reno in the Diamondbacks, where he played in 63 games and had a .311/.357/.507 slash line with 11 home runs. Hernandez has yet to make his MLB debut and is likely to open the 2025 campaign at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as organizational depth.

Ronaldo Hernandez
New York Yankees
