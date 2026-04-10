Ronel Blanco Injury: Moved to 60-day IL
The Astros transferred Blanco (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Friday.
The Astros made a flurry of roster moves Friday, and moving Blanco to the 60-day IL opened up a spot on the 40-man roster for J.P. France, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic. Blanco is recovering from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in June of 2025, so he won't be available for the Astros until the second half of the 2026 season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ronel Blanco See More
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer202 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Player Props Today: MLB Picks and Props for July 10th275 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: How Quickly We Forget283 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: MLB Picks and Player Props for 6/25289 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: Time to Pull the Chute?302 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ronel Blanco See More