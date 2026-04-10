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Ronel Blanco Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 2:19pm

The Astros transferred Blanco (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Friday.

The Astros made a flurry of roster moves Friday, and moving Blanco to the 60-day IL opened up a spot on the 40-man roster for J.P. France, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic. Blanco is recovering from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in June of 2025, so he won't be available for the Astros until the second half of the 2026 season.

Ronel Blanco
Houston Astros
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