Ronel Blanco Injury: Progresses to live batting practice

Blanco (elbow) has progressed to throwing live batting practice this week, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Both Blanco and Hayden Wesneski (elbow) are throwing live BP at the Astros' spring training facility in West Palm Beach. Blanco is working his way back from June 2025 Tommy John surgery and could return to the Astros later this season if his rehab goes smoothly.