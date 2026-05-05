Ronel Blanco headshot

Ronel Blanco Injury: Throwing side sessions in Florida

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

The Astros announced Monday that Blanco (elbow) is continuing to complete regular bullpen sessions as part of his throwing progression, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Still on the mend from June 2025 Tommy John surgery with an internal brace as well as a repair of the flexor tendon of his forearm, Blanco remains at the Astros' complex in Florida to conduct his rehab. He's been throwing off a mound for more than a month now, so Blanco could soon be ready to take the next step in his progression by facing hitters. Blanco is hopeful to return from the 60-day injured list at some point in 2026, though he likely won't be a candidate for activation until after the All-Star break.

Ronel Blanco
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ronel Blanco See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ronel Blanco See More
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
227 days ago
MLB Player Props Today: MLB Picks and Props for July 10th
MLB
MLB Player Props Today: MLB Picks and Props for July 10th
Author Image
Adam Warner
300 days ago
Collette Calls: How Quickly We Forget
MLB
Collette Calls: How Quickly We Forget
Author Image
Jason Collette
308 days ago
MLB Picks: MLB Picks and Player Props for 6/25
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Picks and Player Props for 6/25
Author Image
Adam Warner
314 days ago
Mound Musings: Time to Pull the Chute?
MLB
Mound Musings: Time to Pull the Chute?
Author Image
Brad Johnson
327 days ago