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Ronel Blanco News: Dropped from rotation, sent to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 2:15pm

The Astros optioned Blanco to Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday.

The 32-year-old right-hander has struggled to return to form since making his 2026 debut for the Astros in late July after completing his recovery from his June 2025 Tommy John surgery with an internal brace. After posting a 6.98 ERA and 1.34 WHIP through his first four starts with Houston, Blanco was shifted to a relief role and was promptly roughed up for five earned runs on seven hits and one walk in four innings in his first appearance out of the bullpen in Saturday's 10-5 loss to the Mariners. The Astros recalled right-hander Miguel Ullola from Triple-A to take Blanco's spot in the bullpen.

Ronel Blanco
Houston Astros
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