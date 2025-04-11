Ronel Blanco News: Earns first win

Blanco (1-1) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out seven over five innings to earn the win over the Angels on Friday.

The Astros' offense was a little quiet early on before erupting for a six-run fifth inning. Blanco had allowed a solo home run to Mike Trout in the fourth and an RBI single to Jo Adell in the fifth to account for the two runs on his line. This was Blanco's first win in three starts, and he threw of 52 of 84 pitches for strikes. He's struggled with walks at times this year -- he has a 16:7 K:BB over 11.2 innings while adding a 6.94 ERA and 1.63 WHIP. However, the Trout homer was the first long ball Blanco's given up, so he should be able to find a decent amount of success if he keeps the ball down. The right-hander's next start is projected to be on the road versus the Cardinals next week.