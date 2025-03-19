Ronel Blanco News: Fine after early removal

Blanco was removed from his start Wednesday against the Mets after getting struck by a line drive in the fourth inning, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Blanco didn't seem to be too shaken up following the incident, but he retreated to the clubhouse afterward and was replaced on the mound for the start of the fifth inning. He later said that the ball only grazed his wrist, per Rome, and he only left the game because he had reached his pitch count. The 31-year-old righty finished the day with three runs allowed in 3.2 innings, bringing his Grapefruit League ERA to 8.44.