Ronel Blanco News: Works into seventh inning in win
Blanco (2-2) gained the win against the Blue Jays on Tuesday after allowing one run on two hits and two walks in 6.2 innings. He struck out three.
It was a much-needed bounce-back effort by Blanco, who induced 12 whiffs and gave up just two hits Tuesday after entering play with a dismal 6.38 ERA through his first four starts in 2025. The right-hander did yield a solo shot to Nathan Lukes in the third inning, but it was still Blanco's longest outing of the season in terms of innings pitched. Blanco now holds a 5.01 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 20:12 K:BB over 23.1 frames ahead of his next scheduled appearance, currently projected for next week at home against the Tigers.
