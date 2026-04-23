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Ronny Cruz News: Bumped to High-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Cruz was promoted to High-A Wilmington on Monday after beginning the season by slashing .333/.460/.627 over 14 games for Single-A Fredericksburg with three homers and 15 steals in 18 attempts, Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reports.

The Nationals have a logjam of top infield prospects in the low minors, but a breakout for Cruz could allow him to climb the ladder a little quicker than his peers. The 19-year-old shortstop was acquired from the Cubs at the trade deadline last year as part of the package for Michael Soroka, and in his first two games for Wilmington he's gone 2-for-9 with a homer.

Ronny Cruz
Washington Nationals
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