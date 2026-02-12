Ronny Henriquez Injury: Lands on 60-day injured list
The Marlins placed Henriquez (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Thursday.
The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for Chris Paddack, whose signing was officially announced Thursday. Henriquez underwent a UCL reconstruction surgery with an internal brace procedure on his right elbow in December and will be sidelined for the duration of the 2026 season.
