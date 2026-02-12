Ronny Henriquez headshot

Ronny Henriquez Injury: Lands on 60-day injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

The Marlins placed Henriquez (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Thursday.

The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for Chris Paddack, whose signing was officially announced Thursday. Henriquez underwent a UCL reconstruction surgery with an internal brace procedure on his right elbow in December and will be sidelined for the duration of the 2026 season.

Ronny Henriquez
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ronny Henriquez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ronny Henriquez See More
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Rotowire Staff
55 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
65 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
84 days ago
Most Undervalued MLB Pitchers of 2025: The Best Bang for Your Buck Players By WAR
MLB
Most Undervalued MLB Pitchers of 2025: The Best Bang for Your Buck Players By WAR
Author Image
Christopher Boan
100 days ago
2025 All-Value Fantasy Team: Relief Pitchers
MLB
2025 All-Value Fantasy Team: Relief Pitchers
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
121 days ago