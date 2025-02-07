Ronny Henriquez News: Booted from 40-man roster

The Twins designated Henriquez for assignment Friday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Minnesota needed to clear a spot on its 40-man roster with the signings of Harrison Bader and Danny Coulombe becoming official. Henriquez, 24, has made 19 appearances at the major-league level, posting a 2.90 ERA and 24:8 K:BB over 31 innings. He does not have minor-league options remaining, which could limit his appeal on waivers.