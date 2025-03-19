Ronny Mauricio Injury: Headed for extended spring

Mauricio (knee) will remain in St. Lucie for extended spring training when the Mets break camp, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old hasn't had a setback in his recovery from the knee surgery that cost him the entire 2024 campaign, but the organization is being cautious with a player it still considers to be a key piece of the future. Mauricio should eventually work his way up to Triple-A Syracuse once the training staff is confident he's 100 percent, and he could be part of the puzzle at second base for the Mets later this season. Over 26 games in 2023 in his MLB debut, Mauricio posted a .248/.296/.347 slash line, hit two homers while going 7-for-7 on steal attempts, and registered an eye-popping exit velocity of 117.3 mph on his first career hit.