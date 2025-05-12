Ronny Mauricio Injury: Moves up to Double-A

Mauricio (knee) had his rehab assignment moved to Double-A Binghamton on Saturday.

The 24-year-old infielder played back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday for the first time on his rehab stint, getting the nod at third base in his first contest for the Rumble Ponies before shifting to DH in the second. Mauricio is still trying to find his timing at the plate -- through seven games between Binghamton and Single-A St. Lucie, he's gone just 3-for-21 with a walk and six strikeouts -- but he has plenty of rust to shake off given that he didn't play at all in 2024 while recovering from multiple surgeries on his knee. He's expected to be an option for the Mets over the summer, but with Jeff McNeil healthy and the likes of Brett Baty and Luisangel Acuna making contributions at the big-league level, there's no obvious spot for Mauricio right now on the 26-man roster.