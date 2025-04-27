Ronny Mauricio Injury: Moving rehab to Single-A
Mauricio (knee) will start a rehab assignment with Single-A St. Lucie on Sunday.
Mauricio is in the final stages of his recovery from a procedure in January of 2024 to repair a torn ACL in his right knee. He participated in extended spring training, and he has progressed enough to embark on a rehab assignment in the minors. How Mauricio's knee reacts to increased competition will determine the next steps in his rehab program.
