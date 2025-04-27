Fantasy Baseball
Ronny Mauricio headshot

Ronny Mauricio Injury: Moving rehab to Single-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Mauricio (knee) will start a rehab assignment with Single-A St. Lucie on Sunday.

Mauricio is in the final stages of his recovery from a procedure in January of 2024 to repair a torn ACL in his right knee. He participated in extended spring training, and he has progressed enough to embark on a rehab assignment in the minors. How Mauricio's knee reacts to increased competition will determine the next steps in his rehab program.

Ronny Mauricio
New York Mets
More Stats & News
