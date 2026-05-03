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Ronny Mauricio Injury: Shifts to IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 3, 2026 at 12:14pm

The Mets placed Mauricio (thumb) on the 10-day injured list Sunday.

According to Laura Albanese of Newsday, manager Carlos Mendoza said that Mauricio is headed for a CT scan and has an initial recovery timeline of 6-to-8 weeks. The Mets called up Vidal Brujan to provide another option at shortstop while Mauricio and Francisco Lindor (calf) are on the shelf, but Bo Bichette will start at the position in Sunday's series finale in Anaheim and could end up seeing the bulk of the playing time at that spot in the short term.

Ronny Mauricio
New York Mets
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