Ronny Mauricio News: Coming back to majors
The Mets will recall Mauricio from Triple-A Syracuse prior to Thursday's game against the Twins, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.
It could mean Francisco Lindor (calf) is headed to the injured list, but the club has yet to confirm that. If Lindor is indeed sidelined for a bit and the Mets prefer to keep Bo Bichette at third base, Mauricio could get regular reps at shortstop. He would also be a candidate to play third base if Bichette handles shortstop, though Brett Baty could be first in line there. Mauricio had a three-homer game with Syracuse earlier this week and has gone deep a total of five times over his last five games.
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