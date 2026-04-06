Ronny Mauricio headshot

Ronny Mauricio News: Elevated from Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 4:25pm

The Mets recalled Mauricio from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday.

He'll join the 26-man active roster as a replacement for outfielder Juan Soto (calf), who was placed on the 10-day injured list. Mauricio slashed a mere .226/.293/.369 across 61 contests for the Mets last season after missing all of 2024 while recovering from knee surgery. He'll offer manager Carlos Mendoza another infield option, but Mauricio will likely operate mostly as a reserve.

Ronny Mauricio
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ronny Mauricio See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ronny Mauricio See More
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
42 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
118 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
198 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
212 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
216 days ago