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Ronny Mauricio News: First homer a game-winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Mauricio went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's win over the Angels.

With the score tied 3-3 in the seventh inning, Mauricio jumped on a Jose Fermin fastball up in the zone and crushed it 421 feet to right-center field for the game-winning hit. It was the 25-year-old's first homer in nine big-league games this season, and since Francisco Lindor (calf) was sidelined in late April, Mauricio has started seven of eight games while going 5-for-25 with an 0:8 BB:K. He's still got intriguing upside and was slashing .293/.349/.638 for Triple-A Syracuse in 15 games with six home runs and five steals prior to his most recent promotion, but Mauricio will need to figure out how to make more consistent contact to fully tap into it.

Ronny Mauricio
New York Mets
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