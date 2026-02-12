Ronny Mauricio headshot

Ronny Mauricio News: Might be Opening Day shortstop

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Mauricio will be one of the top candidates to replace Francisco Lindor (hand) at shortstop early in the season, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Vidal Brujan appears to be the other likely replacement for Lindor, with Grae Kessinger and Jackson Cluff also in the mix. Mauricio missed the entire 2024 season due to a torn ACL and struggled to make consistent contact last year in the majors after his return, managing a .662 OPS in 184 plate appearances with the Mets while mainly playing third base. With the injury another year further behind him, the 24-year-old may be staring at his last chance to regain the upside that made him one of the organization's top prospects prior to blowing out his knee. Mauricio should at least be locked into a bench spot on the Opening Day roster, even if doesn't become the primary replacement for Lindor.

