Ronny Mauricio News: Recalled, starting at shortstop
The Mets recalled Mauricio from Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday.
Mauricio is taking the roster spot vacated by the injured Francisco Lindor (calf), and he's also starting at shortstop and batting eighth in Thursday's game versus the Twins. The Mets could also choose to use Bo Bichette some at shortstop while Lindor is out, but if they prefer to keep Bichette at third base like they are Thursday, Mauricio is the clear top option to handle shortstop. The switch-hitting Mauricio had a three-homer game with Syracuse earlier this week and has gone deep a total of five times over his last five contests at the Mets' top minor-league affiliate.
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