Ronny Mauricio News: Sent back to Triple-A
The Mets optioned Mauricio to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday.
He's making room on the roster for the arrival of Tommy Pham. Mauricio was with the big club for just under a week and picked up one hit in four plate appearances.
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