Ronny Simon Injury: Eyeing late-March return to action

Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Monday that Simon (shoulder) is projected to return to game competition in late March or early April, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

According to Tomczyk, Simon is "doing very well" four-plus months after undergoing surgery on his left shoulder. The 25-year-old has been taking swings in the batting cage without restrictions so far in camp, and he's set to take another step forward next week, when he's scheduled to face live pitching in batting practice. However, because Simon won't be game-ready until late March, he would appear to be firmly out of the mix for a spot on the Pirates' Opening Day roster.