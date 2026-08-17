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Ronny Simon News: Bound for Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

The Pirates optioned Simon to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Simon will give up his spot on the 26-man active roster to outfielder Oneil Cruz (hand), who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list. After getting the call from Triple-A on Aug. 5, Simon saw a fairly steady role for the Pirates, starting in eight of the club's ensuing 11 games while slashing .290/.333/.323 with one stolen base, four runs and two RBI over 34 plate appearances.

Ronny Simon
Pittsburgh Pirates
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