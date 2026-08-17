Ronny Simon News: Bound for Triple-A
The Pirates optioned Simon to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Simon will give up his spot on the 26-man active roster to outfielder Oneil Cruz (hand), who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list. After getting the call from Triple-A on Aug. 5, Simon saw a fairly steady role for the Pirates, starting in eight of the club's ensuing 11 games while slashing .290/.333/.323 with one stolen base, four runs and two RBI over 34 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ronny Simon See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Trends5 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week8 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ronny Simon See More