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Ronny Simon News: Heading to bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 7:14pm

Simon is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

After going 1-for-7 with a run scored in the first two contests of the series, Simon will get a breather. His move to the bench will open up a spot in the outfield for Billy Cook, who will make his first start since being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.

Ronny Simon
Pittsburgh Pirates
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