Ronny Simon News: Healthy at Triple-A Indianapolis
Simon (shoulder) has reached base six times and stolen a base in his first two games with Triple-A Indianapolis.
Simon was slow-played during spring training after having left shoulder surgery last October, but he avoided the minor-league injured list. Slated to turn 26 in April, Simon is not on the 40-man roster but could get a look at some point if the Pirates are in need of a utility player.
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