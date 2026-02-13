Rowan Wick Injury: Inks deal with Giants
Wick, who underwent Tommy John surgery in November, agreed to a one-year contract with the Giants on Friday that includes a club option for 2027, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The right-hander last pitched stateside at the Triple-A level in 2023 and had a 4.22 ERA across 64 appearances for the Cubs during the prior season, and he spent the past two years with the Yokohama Bay Stars of Nippon Professional Baseball. Wick pitched to a 1.13 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 58:13 K:BB across 47.2 innings last year in Japan, but he won't be available in 2026 while he rehabs from surgery.
