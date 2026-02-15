Rowan Wick headshot

Rowan Wick Injury: Moves to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

The Giants placed Wick (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Sunday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Wick's move to the 60-day IL was fully expected, as San Francisco signed him earlier this weekend with the knowledge that the right-hander would miss the entire 2026 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in November. The 33-year-old's contract includes a club option for 2027, so the Giants will have the ability to closely monitor his rehab program in the months to come before deciding whether to retain him this winter. Wick hasn't pitched in the majors since 2022 but was one of the top relievers in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball this past season, when he turned in a 1.13 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 58:13 K:BB over 47.2 innings.

Rowan Wick
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rowan Wick See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rowan Wick See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
March 26, 2023
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL Central
MLB
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL Central
Author Image
Brad Johnson
March 9, 2023
Spring Training Job Battles: National League
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: National League
Author Image
Erik Halterman
February 24, 2023
Closer Encounters: 2022 Saves in Review, Part 2
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2022 Saves in Review, Part 2
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
October 18, 2022