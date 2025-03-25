Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rowdy Tellez headshot

Rowdy Tellez News: Added to Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2025 at 7:18am

The Mariners selected Tellez's contract from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Mitch Haniger's release signified that the move was coming, and now it's official. Tellez won a job by collecting an .894 OPS with three home runs this spring, and he could see fairly regular playing time against right-handed pitching between designated hitter and first base.

Rowdy Tellez
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now