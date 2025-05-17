Fantasy Baseball
Rowdy Tellez headshot

Rowdy Tellez News: Goes deep in Saturday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Tellez went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Padres.

Tellez tied the game at 1-1 with his eighth homer of the season, a fifth-inning solo shot. The first baseman had gone 0-for-8 over his previous four games. He's been flirting with the Mendoza Line all year, and he's now at a .200/.252/.484 slash line with 22 RBI, 14 runs scored and three doubles over 103 plate appearances. Interestingly enough, Tellez has hit six of his homers and supplied 15 of his RBI on Fridays or Saturdays this season.

