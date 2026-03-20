Rowdy Tellez headshot

Rowdy Tellez News: Inks MiLB pact with Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 6:00pm

Tellez signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Tellez spent time with the Mariners and Rangers last season, slashing .228/.276/.443 across 312 total plate appearances. He's spent the entire offseason on the open market but still saw a little bit of action while playing for Mexico in the World Baseball Classic, during which he went 1-for-9 with two walks and two strikeouts across four games. The 31-year-old will almost certainly begin 2026 as an organizational depth piece at Triple-A Gwinnett, but he'd be likely to join the big club if Matt Olson were to miss any amount of time.

Rowdy Tellez
Atlanta Braves
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