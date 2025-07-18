Rowdy Tellez News: Officially promoted
The Rangers selected Tellez's contract from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.
With Jake Burger on the injured list with a quad injury, the Rangers will add Tellez to the active roster in order to provide some insurance at first base. The team also recalled Justin Foscue from Round Rock on Thursday, so it's possible that he and Tellez will form a platoon at first base until Burger returns.
