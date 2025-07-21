Rowdy Tellez News: Out against lefty Monday
Tellez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Athletics.
With the Rangers facing a lefty starter (Jacob Lopez) for the second straight game, the left-handed-hitting Tellez will retreat to the bench. Until Jake Burger (quadriceps) returns from the injured list, Tellez could be in store for at least a semi-regular spot in the lineup against right-handed pitching at either first base or designated hitter.
