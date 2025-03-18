Rowdy Tellez News: Pushing for roster spot this spring

Tellez has made a strong case for an Opening Day roster spot this spring, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Tellez, who is currently a non-roster invitee, is leaving the Mariners with a tough roster decision to make ahead of Opening Day. Through 37 Cactus League at-bats, the veteran slugger is batting .297 with three home runs, two doubles and four RBI. If Tellez makes the cut, he's expected to mix in at first base with fellow left-handed hitter Luke Raley and at designated hitter with Mitch Garver as well as Mitch Haniger (shoulder).