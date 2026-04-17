Royce Lewis Injury: Beginning assignment Saturday

Lewis (knee) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Lewis has been on the injured list since last Saturday due to a sprained left knee. The Twins haven't revealed how long they plan to keep the 26-year-old in the minors, but the fact that he's been cleared to play in games just a week after suffering the injury could point to him returning when eligible Tuesday.