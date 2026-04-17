Royce Lewis Injury: Beginning assignment Saturday
Lewis (knee) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Lewis has been on the injured list since last Saturday due to a sprained left knee. The Twins haven't revealed how long they plan to keep the 26-year-old in the minors, but the fact that he's been cleared to play in games just a week after suffering the injury could point to him returning when eligible Tuesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Royce Lewis See More
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri3 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week5 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 107 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target13 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends17 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Royce Lewis See More