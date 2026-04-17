Royce Lewis headshot

Royce Lewis Injury: Beginning assignment Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Lewis (knee) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Lewis has been on the injured list since last Saturday due to a sprained left knee. The Twins haven't revealed how long they plan to keep the 26-year-old in the minors, but the fact that he's been cleared to play in games just a week after suffering the injury could point to him returning when eligible Tuesday.

Royce Lewis
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Royce Lewis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Royce Lewis See More
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri
MLB
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri
Author Image
Jason Collette
3 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
5 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
Author Image
Chris Morgan
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
13 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
17 days ago