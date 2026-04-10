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Royce Lewis Injury: Bound for injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 7:27pm

The Twins will place Lewis on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left knee sprain, Audra Martin of FanDuel Sports Network North reports.

Lewis didn't play Friday after tweaking his knee in Thursday's contest, he'll now officially sit out for at least another 10 days. Tristan Gray started at the hot corner Friday and will likely continue to do so until Lewis returns.

Royce Lewis
Minnesota Twins
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