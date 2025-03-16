Royce Lewis Injury: Dealing with hamstring strain

Lewis was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain after exiting Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The severity of the issue isn't yet known, but it's an ominous development for a player that has been significantly limited by injuries throughout his career. Lewis is likely headed for medical imaging and should have his status updated in the near future. His availability for Opening Day is now up in the air.