Royce Lewis headshot

Royce Lewis Injury: Doing some light baserunning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Lewis (hamstring) will do some light baserunning Thursday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

While he won't be running full-bore, this appears to be the first time Lewis has run the bases since he suffered a strained left hamstring in mid-March. Lewis has also taken on-field batting practice and gone through defensive drills this week, so he is making clear progress. That said, it's uncertain when he will be ready for a rehab assignment, so a target for his return to the Twins' lineup remains up in the air.

