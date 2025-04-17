Royce Lewis Injury: Doing some light baserunning

Lewis (hamstring) will do some light baserunning Thursday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

While he won't be running full-bore, this appears to be the first time Lewis has run the bases since he suffered a strained left hamstring in mid-March. Lewis has also taken on-field batting practice and gone through defensive drills this week, so he is making clear progress. That said, it's uncertain when he will be ready for a rehab assignment, so a target for his return to the Twins' lineup remains up in the air.