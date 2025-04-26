Fantasy Baseball
Royce Lewis headshot

Royce Lewis Injury: Gets hit in first rehab game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Lewis (hamstring) went 1-for-3 with a double and played third base in his first rehab game Friday for Triple-A St. Paul. He's not expected to play Saturday as the Twins ease him into action, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Lewis won't be activated from the injured list until he is able to play on consecutive days, according to the report, which means he likely won't return before a homestand that begins May 6. Lewis suffered the left hamstring strain March 16 while running to first base.

Royce Lewis
Minnesota Twins
